Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. 24,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,700. Samsara has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.03.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

