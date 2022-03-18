San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.90.

About San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverage, food, and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverage; Packaging; Energy; Fuel and Oil; Infrastructure; and Cement, Real Estate and Others. The Food and Beverage segment consists of branded value-added refrigerated processed meats and canned meat products, manufacturing and marketing of butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks and condiments, marketing of flour mixes and the importation and marketing of coffee and coffee related products; production and sale of feeds; poultry and livestock farming, processing and selling of poultry and fresh meats; and milling, production and marketing of flour and bakery ingredients.

