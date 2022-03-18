Sandeep Sahai Purchases 14,700 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60.

NYSE CWAN opened at $20.25 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

