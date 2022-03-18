Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €350.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($384.62) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €304.06 ($334.13).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA:ADS opened at €214.15 ($235.33) on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($220.89). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €230.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €258.83.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.