Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Outperform

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

MU stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.74.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

