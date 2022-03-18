Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,016,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.
SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.00.
Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
