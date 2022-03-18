Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.29 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,016,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,331,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Schrödinger by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,487,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after buying an additional 124,702 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

