Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 41,270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

