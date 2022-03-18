Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 851,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $33,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 680,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,124,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

