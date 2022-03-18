Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

NYSE SWM traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $29.91. 6,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,328. The company has a market cap of $947.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 252,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,424,000 after acquiring an additional 142,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after buying an additional 83,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.