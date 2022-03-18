Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

