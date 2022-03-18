SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.65. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

