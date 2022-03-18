Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SMED has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

SMED opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

