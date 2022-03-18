Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Shopify by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

NYSE SHOP traded up $22.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $680.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,057. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $812.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,232.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.