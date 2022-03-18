Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Rises By 25.0%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

ASEKY opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aisin has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

