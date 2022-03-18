Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expands By 19.3%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ALIM stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $36.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

