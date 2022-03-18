Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Rises By 21.7%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 94.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

