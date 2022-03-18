Short Interest in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Increases By 23.1%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.
Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
