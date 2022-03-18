Short Interest in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Decreases By 17.6%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 15,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.65. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

