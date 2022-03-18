Short Interest in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Expands By 18.8%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,058,000 after buying an additional 443,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,972,000 after buying an additional 121,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 583,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.
