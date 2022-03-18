Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Increases By 19.9%

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $23.36 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

