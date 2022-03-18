Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Drops By 14.8%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EOCW opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Elliott Opportunity II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,644 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

