Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Drops By 14.8%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EOCW opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Elliott Opportunity II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,644 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.
Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elliott Opportunity II (EOCW)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.