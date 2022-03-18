Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Declines By 20.8%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

GMBL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 16,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $19.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.