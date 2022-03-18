Short Interest in EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) Declines By 21.5%

EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 87,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of EzFill in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EzFill in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EzFill during the third quarter worth about $102,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EzFill during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZFL stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. EzFill has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.77 and a quick ratio of 22.71.

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

