Short Interest in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Rises By 17.0%

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter.

First Bank stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

