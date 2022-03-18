Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Grows By 24.8%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 255,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $707.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

