Short Interest in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Declines By 19.2%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GNPX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,096. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Genprex has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $117.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genprex by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 288,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 279.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 354,669 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genprex by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

