Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Increases By 24.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of HERO opened at $24.68 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $33.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
