Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Increases By 24.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of HERO opened at $24.68 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $33.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

