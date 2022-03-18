Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Declines By 16.5%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,879,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN opened at $0.00 on Friday. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About IGEN Networks (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.