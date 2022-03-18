Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Declines By 16.5%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,879,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN opened at $0.00 on Friday. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

