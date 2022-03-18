Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Decreases By 15.9%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ITRM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 20,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,011. The company has a market cap of $76.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

