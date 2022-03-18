Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA) Declines By 19.8%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 555,700 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KTTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,529. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 4.16% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

