Short Interest in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Grows By 18.4%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of PBT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,634. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $14.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
