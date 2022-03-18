Short Interest in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Grows By 18.4%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PBT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,634. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 381,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,211,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.