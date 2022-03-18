Short Interest in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Decreases By 20.6%

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 15,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 7,583,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

