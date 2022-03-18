Short Interest in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Grows By 21.2%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 811,812 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $24,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

Revolve Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. 572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,691. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

