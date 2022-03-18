Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Decreases By 16.1%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 7,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $127,516,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

