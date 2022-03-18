Short Interest in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Increases By 22.5%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

