Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Grows By 17.1%

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.47. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $428.75 million, a P/E ratio of 101.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $60.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

