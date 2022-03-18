Short Interest in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Decreases By 15.6%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $8,493,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Upwork by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 19.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of UPWK opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Upwork has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

