SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0551 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $81,708.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,774.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.97 or 0.07066463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00269300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.89 or 0.00746597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00071283 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00463469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00420497 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,762,777 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

