Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Raised to $3.75 at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.75. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sierra Metals by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,506,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,334 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Sierra Metals by 653.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711,088 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 507,183 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,665,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

