Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.46. 43,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,114. The firm has a market cap of $400.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.08%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.