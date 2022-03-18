Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,579 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,839.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 740,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after purchasing an additional 707,556 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,111,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,737,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

