Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,718 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $127.06. The company had a trading volume of 151,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,244. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

