Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.90 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

