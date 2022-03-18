Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. 200,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,068,610. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

