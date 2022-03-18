Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,724. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.91 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.84.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.