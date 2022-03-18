Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,724. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.91 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.84.

