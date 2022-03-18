Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,138 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,138 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $45,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.91. 92,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.31 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

