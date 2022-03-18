Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 94,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,884. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

