Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SXYAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.80.

SXYAY opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. Sika has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

