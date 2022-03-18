Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of SILC opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. Silicom has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

