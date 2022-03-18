SimpliFi Inc. Grows Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 346,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,607. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.